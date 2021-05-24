Advertisement

Beloit College mandates COVID-19 vaccine this fall

(NBC15)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit College will require all students and every member of its faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning for the fall semester.

The college will allow exceptions for medical or religious reasons as well as for those who have strong philosophical objections, however those individuals will need to wear masks, get tested regularly, quarantine if necessary, and follow social distancing guidelines.

Those restrictions will not apply to those who have provided proof of vaccination to the college.

College officials are also working with people who are having trouble making arrangements to return for the fall semester because of travel or visa restrictions, to ensure they can remain enrolled. Additionally, they are trying to put together a process for international students having issues getting the vaccine in their home countries to get them soon after arriving here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Nearly 41 percent of state fully vaccinated against COVID-19
If vaccination rates increase, officials say the state could get there by September.
DHS official: Herd immunity may come this fall in Wisconsin
Witte Hall was one of the residence halls on the UW-Madison campus with a quarantine in place...
CDC: UW Madison dorm COVID-19 outbreaks did not spread virus to community
TSA rolls out new technology, aiming to cut down time in line
TSA rolls out new technology, aiming to cut down time in line