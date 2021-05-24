Beloit’s 4th of July celebration returns for 2021 with a new location

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Fourth of July is back in Beloit! On Monday, the city rolled out its plans to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday, which includes a new home for this year.

For this year, the annual fireworks display will move to Pohlman Field stadium at Tefler Park. City officials were quick to point out the switch from Riverside Park to the Snappers home turf brings together two of America’s favorite pastimes, baseball and 4th of July fireworks.

While the show remains free, tickets will be required this year to ensure there is enough room for social distancing. Ticket information has not been released, nor have the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place during the event.

“The City needs to ensure safety as medical providers continue COVID-19 vaccinations. We’ve come a long way, and we are very thankful this event can return in a safe manner while we work toward herd immunity,” City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said, while thanking the Beloit Snappers for working with the city to coordinate the event.

The city noted that the move Tefler Park is expected to be for this year only.

“The Beloit Snappers are proud to step up to the plate and bring our community together to celebrate our nation,” said Snappers President Jeff Jurgella. “The past year has been difficult for Beloit, and we’re thrilled to support this event.”

City officials are still working to determine the size of this year’s event, which they say will depend on a private fundraising campaign. Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the celebration can do so at the Stateline Community Foundation’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.