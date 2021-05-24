Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
Milwaukee woman arrested after large, armed confrontation in Middleton
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog
A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
Video catches reckless driver speeding on sidewalk
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees