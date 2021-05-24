Advertisement

Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog

Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.(Iowa Co. Circuit Court/Zoom)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AVOCA, Wis. (WMTV) -An Avoca man claims he was “possessed” and heard voices in his head telling him to kill his mother and dog.

According to a complaint filed on Monday in Iowa County Circuit Court, Sean Pickett told investigators he blacked out, and thought he “was possessed” and “was hearing evil voices” in his head. He allegedly further said “there were people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest.”

The complaint states Pickett later beat his mom with a metal bar and stabbed her. He allegedly then beat the dog and stabbed it as well.

Pickett called police on May 10 saying his mom and dog were dead inside a home on Williams Street in Avoca. When police arrived, he allegedly said his mother’s boyfriend committed the crime, and he was tied up and held hostage. Police say, Pickett then admitted that never happened.

Pickett is being charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mistreatment of Animals. He faces life in prison on the homicide charge.

He is scheduled to be charged in court Monday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

