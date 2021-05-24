Crashes shut down U.S. 151 near Iowa Co., LaFayette Co. border
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on US 151 near Mineral Point after two separate crashes occurred.
The crash closed the southbound lanes on US 151 at County Highway A around 4:15 p.m., according to an alert from Iowa County Emergency Management.
Around 4:25 p.m., a separate crash occurred in the area, which is near the Iowa County and LaFayette County line.
The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office expects the incidents to last two hours.
This is a developing story and NBC15 will update this article as more details are provided.
