Crashes shut down U.S. 151 near Iowa Co., LaFayette Co. border

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked on US 151 near Mineral Point after two separate crashes occurred.

The crash closed the southbound lanes on US 151 at County Highway A around 4:15 p.m., according to an alert from Iowa County Emergency Management.

Around 4:25 p.m., a separate crash occurred in the area, which is near the Iowa County and LaFayette County line.

The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office expects the incidents to last two hours.

This is a developing story and NBC15 will update this article as more details are provided.

