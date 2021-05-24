Advertisement

Dane Co. allocates $5 million to support nonprofit organizations

This is the second round of funding Congress approved, and bankers predict it will dry up in days.(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County leaders announced Monday that they are allocating $5 million to help nonprofits experiencing financial struggles from COVID-19.

Dane Co. and the Madison Community Foundation are partnering to create this fund, Dane Co. executive Joe Parisi explained.

“Community based non-profits met incredible needs throughout the pandemic, despite facing deep economic challenges,” said Parisi. “Many of these organizations were part of the frontline response and this new grant program can help them rebuild and reinvest in the important work they do.”

The resolution to allocate this money was introduced last week to the Dane Co. Board, which is puling the funds from the American Rescue Act. The Madison Community Foundation will organize grant applications and review them to award funding, the organization’s vice president of community impact, Tom Linfield, explained.

“We saw true leadership and innovation from Dane County non-profits as they rose to the challenges of Covid-19,” said Linfield. “We are pleased to work with these charitable agencies and look forward to distributing funds in order to mitigate the challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Organizations interested in applying for these funds will be able to on the Madison Community Foundation’s website once the fund is officially made. All Dane County nonprofits can apply.

