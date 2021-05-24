Dane Co. Sheriff Barrett to seek reelection in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two weeks into his term as Dane County’s sheriff, Kalvin Barrett announced Monday that he has filed a campaign to run for a full term as the democratic incumbent in the Fall General Election next year.

Sheriff Barrett was chosen in April to serve the remainder of retired Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s term.

“My goals for the Sheriff’s Department are straightforward - build community, provide accountability, and always work for justice,” said Barrett. “Being named Dane County Sheriff by Governor Evers has been one of the great honors of my life, and I look forward to running a campaign that is focused on the people, what we need from peace officers in our community in order for everyone to thrive and prosper.”

Among those who are supporting Barrett include former Sheriff Mahoney and state Rep. Sheila Stubbs.

“I am proud to support my friend Kalvin for re-election next year, and encourage our community to do so as well,” said Mahoney. “I know that he will not rest on the sterling reputation of the Office of the Dane County Sheriff, but will continue to build the relationships and strengthen the training that makes us one of the best in the state.”

Barrett was the first Black police officer hired by the Sun Prairie Police Department in 2011, he noted, and he is also the county’s first Black sheriff. He has also served in the role of faculty director and instructor in the criminal justice studies program and law enforcement academy at Madison College.

He received his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin- Madison in sociology, where he also played football under coach Barry Alvarez.

“I’ve had the honor to be a friend, mentor, and coach to Kalvin since he first stepped foot on our campus to play football for us,” said Alvarez. “I’m proud of the man he has become, and his commitment to his family, our community, and to our core values of fairness, decency, and mutual respect. We’re excited to see him become Dane County Sheriff, and look forward to him serving us in that role for years to come.”

The election will take place in the fall of 2022.

