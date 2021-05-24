Experts weigh in: Are pandemic business changes here to stay?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Curbside pick-up and delivery became the norm for over a year, but are those changes here to stay?

A UW-Madison business expert said it depends on the industry.

“People just want to come in and finally sit down at a restaurant and enjoy a meal,” Juan Murillo, Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano owner said.

Murillo is juggling orders that stay in-house, while packing up meals that leave out.

“It’s a little more challenging because we have people in the restaurant and we have to do a lot of takeout so it’s double duty,” he said.

He said he prefers customers dine in to get the full experience because the food and atmosphere go hand in hand.

“We want to go back to the same way we were doing business before,” Murillo said. “It doesn’t hurt to do business with take out and delivery, but it wouldn’t hurt to have the customers at the restaurant.”

Hart Posen, UW-Madison professor of management, the biggest pandemic impact has been the shift to pick up and delivery orders.

He said most restaurants had to ditch old standards and adapt quickly to make delivery and take-out orders work. Taking food to-go was a pandemic go-to for safety reasons, but Posen said you can’t bring the social interactions home.

“In addition to getting the food, you’re also getting that social setting, and I think what the pandemic has proven is that we really want that,” Posen said.

Dining in has increased in the U.S. for decades, and he said the trend won’t change anytime soon.

“In the 80s people said video tape was going to kill movies, and of course movies are still here,” he said.

