FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of rain and storms on Tuesday. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday afternoon and evening. Even though the threat will likely remain low, a stronger to severe storm, or two, capable of strong wind gusts and small hail can’t be ruled out. Much of southern Wisconsin will be under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather Tuesday. A MARGINAL threat of severe weather is the lowest threat level on our severe weather scale. Widespread and significant severe weather is not expected at this time.

Severe Weather Threat - Tuesday (NBC15)

Monday will likely be the warmest day this week. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The start of the workweek is also going to be humid. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Any threat of fog has come to an end. With all the heat and humidity around, isolated rain showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. If a rain shower or storm finds you, watch out for brief heavy rain and lightning. Severe weather is not expected Monday afternoon or evening. This afternoon will also be breezy with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

High Temperatures - Monday (NBC15)

There will be a slight chance of a rain shower or storm overnight. However, much of the area probably won’t see any rain. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be our last very warm and humid day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance for rain and storms Tuesday morning. The better chance for rain and storms will come during the second half of the day. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms will develop from northwest to southwest across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain and storms will come between 4 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday. Once again, a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. Tuesday will also be windy with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph.

HI-RES Future Radar Tuesday 4PM (NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar Tuesday 8PM (NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar Wednesday 12AM (NBC15)

Wednesday will be a pleasant day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. It’s still going to be warm, but it’s not going to be nearly as humid. Much drier air will follow the front Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Muggy Meter (NBC15)

Another cold front will impact the area towards the end of the workweek. This front will bring in a shot of cooler air. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will start to rebound over the holiday weekend. Highs will be back into the 60s and 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Big Cool Down Coming (NBC15)

We’ll be tracking more than just cooler weather as wrap up the workweek. Rain is looking likely Thursday into Friday. With the cooler weather, strong to severe storms are not expected with this round of rain. Much of southern Wisconsin will receive at least a half inch of rain by the end of the workweek.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (NBC15)

