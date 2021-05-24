Gas prices going down for Memorial Day weekend, GasBuddy finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of gasoline in Madison slipped a bit from last week’s high, yet remain more than a dime higher than they were at this time last month, according to a new survey from GasBuddy. Sounding a positive note, however, was the company’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan, who predicted further price declines heading into the long weekend.

“For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season,” he said.

The spread of gas prices drivers could find across Madison narrowed significantly compared to last week when the most expensive price found in the analysis was approximately a half-dollar more expensive than the cheapest. Now, a little less than a quarter separates the highest price ($2.89/gal.) from the least expensive ($2.65/gal.)

Citywide, the average stood at $2.78 per gallon, based on the survey of over 200 stations, GasBuddy reported. The nationwide average, which topped $3 for the first time since 2016 two weeks ago, remains above that threshold, but also fell nearly two cents to $3.02 per gallon.

The effects of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack are dissipating, De Haan noted, and should provide far less concern for anyone heading to the southeast part of the country for the three-day weekend.

“(F)ueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states,” he continued.

