Improperly discarded firepit ashes cause Madison house fire, firefighters report

(KFDA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Firefighters report improperly discarded firepit ashes are to blame for a house fire Saturday on Madison’s northeast side that caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

City of Madison Fire Department crews arrived at 7:15 p.m. to a home on the 6200 block of Dominion Drive for a fire. According to MFD’s report, firefighters found a neighbor when they arrived who was extinguishing the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters then used their hose to finish putting the fire out. They also checked the attic and the exterior of the home to make sure the fire was out.

Madison Fire continued, saying the firepit ashes were dumped on top of a compost pile, which was close to the home.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but it did cause an estimated $25,000 in damage to the outside of the house.

