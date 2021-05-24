Milwaukee woman arrested after large, armed confrontation in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 44-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested Sunday evening after an alleged armed confrontation with a group of people in Middleton.

According to the city’s police department, Sheronda Lash, was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

The initial police report on the incident indicated Middleton police officers, along with members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Dept. responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the 7500 block of Rohlich Ct. after receiving reports about a large disturbance involving approximately a dozen people.

The people reporting the incident told police a woman had a handgun, several vehicles were coming and going at high rates of speed, and people armed with baseball bats and golf clubs were engaged in an active confrontation.

When officers arrived, the clash was still going. Multiple witnesses told them about the woman who was allegedly pointing a gun at other people and making threats. Investigators were then able to get a search warrant for a nearby apartment where they found the gun in question and Lash was arrested.

The investigation into the confrontation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Middleton Police Dept. by phone or text at 608-824-7300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

