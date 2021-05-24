MPD: 49-year-old Madison man accused of OWI after downtown crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Madison man was accused of operating a vehicle while being intoxicated Sunday afternoon after police claimed the man’s breath alcohol content was three and a half times the legal limit.

According to Madison Police Department’s report, a patrol officer saw a crash take place at the intersection of Williamson Street and Wilson Street.

Police stated the striking vehicle’s driver, La’Darrel Williams, left the scene and officers located him walking a few blocks away from the crash. Officers did not state if there were other cars involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Witnesses identified Williams to police as the driver of the car and then officers tested his breath alcohol content, noting it was .30 grams per 210 liters, or more than three and a half times the legal limit.

Officers arrested Williams around 1:10 p.m. and booked him on an alleged OWI citation.

