Advertisement

MPD: 49-year-old Madison man accused of OWI after downtown crash

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 49-year-old Madison man was accused of operating a vehicle while being intoxicated Sunday afternoon after police claimed the man’s breath alcohol content was three and a half times the legal limit.

According to Madison Police Department’s report, a patrol officer saw a crash take place at the intersection of Williamson Street and Wilson Street.

Police stated the striking vehicle’s driver, La’Darrel Williams, left the scene and officers located him walking a few blocks away from the crash. Officers did not state if there were other cars involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

Witnesses identified Williams to police as the driver of the car and then officers tested his breath alcohol content, noting it was .30 grams per 210 liters, or more than three and a half times the legal limit.

Officers arrested Williams around 1:10 p.m. and booked him on an alleged OWI citation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin breaks down voter fraud allegations. There were 27
Wisconsin priest who ignored COVID limits is asked to resign
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin women reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone