Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 22-year-old Madison man who died in rollover crash in the Town of Cross Plains over the weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner, Rylee Hetzner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, along Old Military Road, near Mineral Point Road, and its preliminary examination indicated he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s initial report indicated the Hetzner had been riding in an SUV around 8:20 p.m. Saturday when the driver, whose name was not released, lost control of the vehicle near Coyle Lane and crashed.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. At the time, they did not indicate what led to the wreck.

The crash and Hetzner’s death remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.