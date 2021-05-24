Advertisement

Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized

By KCRA Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KCRA) – Police are trying to track down whoever vandalized a newly opened center for people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sacramento opened its doors about a week ago after three years of fundraising and construction.

Funded by donations and run by volunteers, the organization’s mission is to change the way the world sees Down syndrome.

The organization said they do that by providing free, purposeful programming that’s educational, therapeutic and supportive of people of all ages with Down syndrome and their families.

That’s why the group is so disturbed and disheartened that someone would scrawl hateful messages on the center’s windows.

“To have it open for not even a full week and then find this awful hate speech written on one of our welcome windows was just an absolute gut punch,” said Nicole Harrigan, the board president of GiGi’s Playhouse. “It also underscores the absolute need for us to be here.”

The group thinks the vandalism happened sometime overnight Friday into Saturday.

They don’t have security cameras installed yet because the facility is so new.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Judge keeps restaurant aid priority for women, minorities
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Center for people with Down syndrome vandalized
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness