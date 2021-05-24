Advertisement

Noah’s Ark won’t miss its Memorial Day weekend opening

Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wisconsin Dells Visitor &amp;amp; Convention...
Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells (Source: Wisconsin Dells Visitor &amp;amp; Convention Bureau)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Noah’s Ark won’t miss its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening this year. The popular waterpark announced Monday that despite the ongoing pandemic, it remains on track to welcome back guests on Saturday, May 24.

To help entice, Wisconsin residents to come and come often, Noah’s Ark is offering people who live in the Badger State season tickets for the walkup single day price of $39.99. The waterpark will not require those who are vaccinated to wear a mask or socially distance; however, those who have not been will still need to do both.

“All signs point to a great, bounce-back summer for Noah’s Ark, and we’re so excited to welcome guests back,” says new General Manager Roland Reyes. “America’s Largest Waterpark will be the place to be for good, clean, safe fun!”

While the park will open on the traditional date, it will not be all systems go right off the bat. Through June, they will add weekday operations as they try to extend their schedule back to where it was prior to the pandemic which ended last season early and meant rides like Tadpole Bay and Toucan Twisters never opened in 2020. Both of those rides will be back this year, the park noted.

Noah’s Ark is also planning on bringing back its special events, including the Father’s Day Flop and Fourth of July BBQ, as well as Kids Week, Educators Week, EMS Week, and Military Week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Crashes shut down U.S. 151 near Iowa Co., LaFayette Co. border
Gov. Tony Evers appoints Kalvin Barrett (pictured) to serve as Dane Co. Sheriff on April 2, 2021.
Dane Co. Sheriff Barrett to seek reelection in 2022
Name released of Madison man, 22, killed in Cross Plains wreck
Improperly discarded firepit ashes cause Madison house fire, firefighters report