Stevens Point native Cole Caufield set to make NHL Playoff debut Monday night

MONTREAL (WSAW) - The Montreal Canadiens announced that Stevens Point native Cole Caufield will make his playoff debut in Game 3 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Caufield. “It’s a playoff game. We need to bring the energy. I was put in the lineup to help the team win and do the things that I can. It’s going to be a pretty special night.”

Caufield played in 10 games during the regular season and scored four goals.

“He’s a confident kid,” said Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jon Merrill. “He’s not cocky, he’s confident. He’s sure of himself as a player and as a person, which is really refreshing to see. He doesn’t walk around like he’s better than anyone, but he definitely walks around and knows that he can make an impact. We’re excited to see what he can do tonight and we all have the utmost confidence that he’s going to come in and do a job for us.”

The 20-year-old has high expectations. He’s already garnered the nickname “The Future”.

“We like his speed,” said Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme. “We know that he’s a player who can get his shot off quickly and score goals. By watching the first two games in Toronto, he saw the difference between the regular season and playoffs. We feel that he’s ready to play. He’s one of the 18 players who’ll play in front of Carey tonight and we want to be at our best.”

The series is currently tied 1-1. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.