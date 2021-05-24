Advertisement

Stevens Point native Cole Caufield set to make NHL Playoff debut Monday night

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (WSAW) - The Montreal Canadiens announced that Stevens Point native Cole Caufield will make his playoff debut in Game 3 of their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Caufield. “It’s a playoff game. We need to bring the energy. I was put in the lineup to help the team win and do the things that I can. It’s going to be a pretty special night.”

Caufield played in 10 games during the regular season and scored four goals.

“He’s a confident kid,” said Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jon Merrill. “He’s not cocky, he’s confident. He’s sure of himself as a player and as a person, which is really refreshing to see. He doesn’t walk around like he’s better than anyone, but he definitely walks around and knows that he can make an impact. We’re excited to see what he can do tonight and we all have the utmost confidence that he’s going to come in and do a job for us.”

The 20-year-old has high expectations. He’s already garnered the nickname “The Future”.

“We like his speed,” said Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme. “We know that he’s a player who can get his shot off quickly and score goals. By watching the first two games in Toronto, he saw the difference between the regular season and playoffs. We feel that he’s ready to play. He’s one of the 18 players who’ll play in front of Carey tonight and we want to be at our best.”

The series is currently tied 1-1. Puck-drop is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs
Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on...
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs the bases after he hits a solo home run during a...
Yelich hits first home run of the season as Brewers beat Reds 9-4
Casting for Kids
Casting For Kids makes its return