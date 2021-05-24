Advertisement

Swim safety ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend

Basics for swim safety when swimming without a lifeguard.
Swim Safety
Swim Safety(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: May. 24, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The summer months mean more people getting out and swimming, typically starting with the Memorial Day Weekend. At the start of the 2020 summer, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said drownings jumped by 47%. The corps of engineers attributed the rise to more swimmers in lakes and rivers, as COVID closed pools.

As restrictions ease, pools and their lifeguards return, but people will still head up to the cabin, especially for a high travel holiday like Memorial Day. Better swim safety is especially important for young children swimming without a lifeguard. According to Stop Drowning Now, the top leading cause of death for children, ages one to four, is drowning.

A few basics to remember: kids should have a life jacket on at all times around the water when swimming without a lifeguard. Always make sure to have enough life jackets for everyone when out in a boat, even for the adults. A life jacket properly fits when the shoulder straps stay below your ears in the water.

If someone struggles to swim, throw them a flotation device or try and reach them without jumping into the water. Staying out of the water will keep you out of danger and help the struggling swimmer. If you are swimming without a life jacket and in water without a lifeguard, remember to stay calm.

“The biggest thing to remember if you are struggling in the water is don’t panic, stay calm,” said Kayla Martin, the swim director at the Prairie Athletic Club. “Don’t try and struggle; you will wear yourself out and trend water; get on your back with your limbs spread and float.”

Specifically for kids around the water, make sure someone pays attention to the children in the water. Have every child wearing a life jacket. Enroll kids in swim classes, so they are prepared with the basics at every age, and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids can start swim lessons at the age of one.

