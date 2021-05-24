Advertisement

Wisconsin breaks down voter fraud allegations. There were 27

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Data from Wisconsin Election Commission shows municipal clerks have referred nearly 30 people to prosecutors for voting illegally in the November presidential election out of 3.3 million votes cast.

The commission released a report Monday that found clerks referred 11 people to prosecutors for voting twice, either by voting in two different cities or voting both in-person and by absentee ballot, or for voting illegally as a felon.

The Associated Press obtained documents from the commission last week that showed 16 people in La Crosse County were referred to prosecutors for registering a UPS store as their address.

The numbers undermine former President Donald Trump’s claims that fraud was rampant during the election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

MPD: 49-year-old Madison man accused of OWI after downtown crash
Wisconsin priest who ignored COVID limits is asked to resign
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin women reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone