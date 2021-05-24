Wisconsin veteran carries on Memorial Day tradition honoring fellow soldiers

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin veteran is continuing a six-year tradition of honoring fallen soldiers who came before him ahead of Memorial Day.

For the last six years, retired Brigadier General Lewis Harned and his daughter have put flags on veterans’ graves at the Lima Center Cemetery in Whitewater.

“It’s an honor for me to be able still to do that at my age,” Harned said.

The 96-year-old veteran spent 10 years in the military, spending time in the Army, the Air Force and the Wisconsin National Guard. Harned served in World War II, the Korean War and the Gulf War.

Harned’s tradition of placing flags at the cemetery started when his daughter Linda noticed that only a few tombstones had American flags around Memorial Day. Harned said he wants people to remember his fellow veterans’ sacrifice.

“This is something we do to salute what they did for us years and years ago,” he explained.

However, Harned almost did not make his yearly tradition in 2021, injuring himself at a great-grandson’s birthday party.

“I accidentally slipped and fell, fractured my left hip,” he explained.

In the hospital, Harned had to overcome major heart issues, then rigorous physical therapy.

“I said, I’ve got to be ready to come and put the flags out,” he explained.

On Sunday, Harned made it out, joined by his great-grandsons and members of the Lima 4-H club.

“We don’t know how much longer Lew will be able to do it, and so to do it with him at least once was really nice,” said 4-H club member Abigail Matteson.

Harned said seeing younger generations get involved gives him hope that he can pass on this tradition and the importance of honoring the men in women in uniform.

“I just hope that someday, maybe some of these kids might be able to put a flag over my grave and that would be a great honor,” Harned explained.

Harned is still relying on a walker to get around, but he made sure each veteran received an American flag and a salute to honor their memory as long as he can.

“I hope I have a couple of more years left,” he said.

