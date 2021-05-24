Advertisement

Wisconsin veteran carries on Memorial Day tradition honoring fellow soldiers

Despite recent health challenges, World War II Army veteran Lewis Harned placed flags on veterans’ graves for the sixth year in a row.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - One Wisconsin veteran is continuing a six-year tradition of honoring fallen soldiers who came before him ahead of Memorial Day.

For the last six years, retired Brigadier General Lewis Harned and his daughter have put flags on veterans’ graves at the Lima Center Cemetery in Whitewater.

“It’s an honor for me to be able still to do that at my age,” Harned said.

The 96-year-old veteran spent 10 years in the military, spending time in the Army, the Air Force and the Wisconsin National Guard. Harned served in World War II, the Korean War and the Gulf War.

Harned’s tradition of placing flags at the cemetery started when his daughter Linda noticed that only a few tombstones had American flags around Memorial Day. Harned said he wants people to remember his fellow veterans’ sacrifice.

“This is something we do to salute what they did for us years and years ago,” he explained.

However, Harned almost did not make his yearly tradition in 2021, injuring himself at a great-grandson’s birthday party.

“I accidentally slipped and fell, fractured my left hip,” he explained.

In the hospital, Harned had to overcome major heart issues, then rigorous physical therapy.

“I said, I’ve got to be ready to come and put the flags out,” he explained.

This is Lewis Harned, World War II, Korean War AND Gulf War veteran. This weekend, I got to see him continue a 6-year...

Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, May 23, 2021

On Sunday, Harned made it out, joined by his great-grandsons and members of the Lima 4-H club.

“We don’t know how much longer Lew will be able to do it, and so to do it with him at least once was really nice,” said 4-H club member Abigail Matteson.

Harned said seeing younger generations get involved gives him hope that he can pass on this tradition and the importance of honoring the men in women in uniform.

“I just hope that someday, maybe some of these kids might be able to put a flag over my grave and that would be a great honor,” Harned explained.

Harned is still relying on a walker to get around, but he made sure each veteran received an American flag and a salute to honor their memory as long as he can.

“I hope I have a couple of more years left,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Despite recent health challenges, World War II Army veteran Lewis Harned placed flags on...
Wisconsin veteran carries on Memorial Day tradition honoring fellow soldiers
63-year-old Potosi man dies in Mississippi River drowning incident
Curbside pick-up and delivery became the norm for over a year, but are those changes here to...
Experts weigh in: Are pandemic business changes here to stay?
Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on...
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ