Wisconsin women reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials report Monday that half of the women in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 50.1% of women in the state have received their first dose, while 44.2% have completed their vaccine series. Comparatively, the Department of Health Services reports 43% of men have received at least one dose and 37.1% have completed their COVID-19 series.

The 12-15 age group continues to make progress in terms of getting shots into arms, with almost 15% of children receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall in the state, health officials recorded 40.9% of people have completed their vaccine series and 46.8% have received at least their first dose.

Dane County continues to lead the state in vaccinations, with more than 65% of residents having received at least one dose and more than 56% completing their vaccine series. The only other county in the state above 60% for first doses is Door County, at 62.7%, and 57.6% of its residents have completed their vaccine series.

Of the more than 4.9 million doses administered in the state, 2,147 have been given out so far this week.

Fewer than 200 COVID-19 cases reported Monday

DHS confirmed 151 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total ever reported in the Badger State up to 608,583.

The seven-day rolling average went up slightly on Monday, now reaching 329 cases.

Twenty four people were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 as DHS also adds one person has died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.