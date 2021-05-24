Advertisement

Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions by 24%, study says

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam a landscape.

Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24% less common.

The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.

The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A prior study found that deer-auto collisions cost more than $8 billion annually in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

The expansion would make more people, including some restaurant workers, eligible for health...
Push for expanding BadgerCare could benefit business recovery
Travel bookings have increased significantly compared to 2019 and 2020.
International travel bookings increase compared to 2020, 2019
This is the second round of funding Congress approved, and bankers predict it will dry up in...
Dane Co. allocates $5 million to support nonprofit organizations
More Americans traveling as COVID-19 cases dip
More Americans traveling as COVID-19 cases dip
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog