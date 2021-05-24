Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 29-year-old Madison woman killed in a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday near Lien Road has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner released her identity on Monday as Mariel G. Haverkamp. They said she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred as a mini-van was hit by a semi-truck in the exit lane to Highway 151. Haverkamp was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

