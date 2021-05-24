Advertisement

Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side

Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.(Wisconsin State patrol)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The 29-year-old Madison woman killed in a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday near Lien Road has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner released her identity on Monday as Mariel G. Haverkamp. They said she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash occurred as a mini-van was hit by a semi-truck in the exit lane to Highway 151. Haverkamp was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Judge keeps restaurant aid priority for women, minorities
Milwaukee woman arrested after large, armed confrontation in Middleton
Sean Pickett appears via Zoom for his bail hearing on May 12.
Complaint: Avoca man claims he was possessed prior to killing mom and dog
An Instagram video showing Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Hawaii as voluntary Organized...
Report: Aaron Rodgers Skips Packers OTAs