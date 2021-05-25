10-year-old catches 6′ sturgeon in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin boy finally got his wish: catching that big sturgeon.

Ten-year-old Christian was fishing with his grandparents at a park in Eau Claire on Monday when the big one came along. It was so big, in fact, he had to call his dad from choir practice to help him bring in the fish.

The family took some measurements and removed a couple of hooks from the sturgeon before releasing it back into the river.

Ten-year-old catches 6' sturgeon in Eau Claire park. (NBC News)

They also took pictures of the fish and you can see how happy Christian (there in the middle) was with his river monster.

The sturgeon measured about six feet and is estimated to be approximately 70 years old.

