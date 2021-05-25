A Few Showers & Thunderstorms Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and humid conditions will continue for another day before cooler conditions move in for the rest of the week. A cold front is located to the northwest extending from Canada into the northern Plains and the Rockies. It is moving very southeastward toward us. Southerly flow ahead of the front will continue to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. Partly cloudy skies will be seen through the day. Highs are expected in the lower 80s with afternoon rain chances. Tonight, a cold front will move across the state. Wind will shift to northwesterly and drier and more stable air will fill in behind it. On Wednesday, bright sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity levels will be seen. Highs will only reach the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Warm and humid conditions will persist for another day before cooler air fills in for the rest of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 81. Wind: Southerly 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 62. Wind: Southwesterly 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 75.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. High 59.

