Aaron Rodgers “The people make an organization” in first interview since rift with Packers

El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers levanta el puño tras el triunfo ante...
El quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay Aaron Rodgers levanta el puño tras el triunfo ante los Rams de Los Ángeles en el duelo divisional de los playoffs, el 16 de enero del 2021. (AP Foto/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since reports emerged that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, the three-time NFL MVP made his first public statements in a SportsCenter interview with Kenny Mayne.

After dodging the first few questions about his offseason situation with the Packers, Kenny Mayne pressed Aaron Rodgers on the topic who then got philosophical.

“The people make an organization. People make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten.” Rodgers began.

“Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people. Not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It’s built by the people.”

Mayne then pressed Rodgers on whether or not he demanded a trade.

“I love the coaching staff, I love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. Incredible 16 years.” Aaron Rodgers opened up with.

“It’s just kind of about the philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make things go. It’s about character. It’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Rodgers brought up his teammates, including Jordan Love saying how he’s a great kid, and praised the coaching staff but neglected to mention the Packers front office which.

