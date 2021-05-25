ALERT DAY - Threat of strong to severe storms has increased for Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The threat of strong to severe storms have increased for the northwestern corner of the NBC15 viewing area. Parts of Adams, Crawford, Juneau, Richland, and Vernon Co. are now under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather, which is 2 out of 5 on our severe weather scale. The rest of the area is still under a MARGINAL threat of severe, which is the lowest threat level. Even though the threat level has increased, the overall threat of severe weather late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening will likely remain low. The strongest storms that develop could be capable of strong to damaging wind gusts and hail. Secondary threats could be lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Tuesday (NBC15)

Most of Tuesday will be very warm, humid, and dry. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. With dew point temperatures in the lower 60s, humidity levels will remain high today. Any chance of rain and storms will remain low through 4 p.m. Strong to severe storms are unlikely through the first half of the day.

Tuesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (NBC15)

A line or broken line of rain showers and storms will develop across southeast MN and central WI this evening. This line of rain showers and storms will drop from northwest to southeast across the area between 6 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday. Even though the stronger storms will likely lose their punch as they move through the area, there will still be the potential for a strong to severe storm. Most of the rain and storms should be gone by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR - Tuesday 6PM (NBC15)

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR - Tuesday 9PM (NBC15)

HI-RES FUTURE RADAR - Wednesday 12AM (NBC15)

Wednesday is going to be a pleasantly warm day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under a ton of sunshine. The best part about Wednesday will be the lower humidity levels. Dew point temperatures will be the 50s Wednesday morning and slowly drop throughout the day. Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek.

Muggy Meter (NBC15)

The end of the workweek will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Friday will be the coolest day this week. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 50s. A round of rain is also looking likely late Tuesday through Friday morning. With the cooler weather in place, severe weather is not expected. This will likely just be a round of beneficial and much-needed rain. The rain will likely start to wrap up Friday afternoon.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Friday (NBC15)

Temperatures will rebound over the holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s and in the 70s on Sunday and Monday. There will be a low end chance for rain and storms Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.