Advertisement

Beloit Health System masking policy remains in effect

All staff, patients and visitors must wear a facemask at all locations, at all times.
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System(Beloit Health System)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Masking at all Beloit Health System locations is still required.

In following the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines, and due to an abundance of caution in protecting the health and safety of those most vulnerable, masking in health care settings is recommended.

“In an effort to safeguard those who need it the most, and for those not fully vaccinated, Beloit Health System remains a masking environment,” Tim McKevett, President and CEO said.

All staff, patients and visitors must wear a facemask at all locations, at all times. The CDC states that health care facilities should continue to refer to CDC‘s infection prevention and control guidance.

For more information, please visit here or here.

If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the vaccine phone line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery is scheduled for May 26.
2.7 million sign up for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery, governor says
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin women reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone
The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday.
Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall