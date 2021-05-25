(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend is nearly upon us. Around here, the unofficial start of summer brings with it the smell of brats cooking in the air and the feeling of knowing with each bite that you are helping a worthy local charity. That’s right: BratFest is back!

And, after spending last summer cooped up and stir-crazy, the timing couldn’t be better. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recently revisions to its COVID-19 protocols opened the door for fully vaccinated people to open their doors and start hanging out again, oftentimes without masks or without worrying about how far apart you were.

Unfortunately, the world may not quite back to cranking out 12,000 bratwursts per hour at the Alliant Energy Center yet, that’s not going to stop organizers from thinking big for 2021. So, instead of one big World’s Largest Brat Fest, how about scores and scores of people and businesses building their own Brat Fests?

That’s just what they are doing. The 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest will let people buy their own brats which they can grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Or, those who don’t feel like doing their own grilling can head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their not-quite-the-world’s-largest Brat Fest.

Like the rest of us, many of the places hosting their events are happy to be getting closer to some form of normal and welcoming back customers. Organizers are hoping that all these smaller fests will not only help all the organizations traditionally aided by the event but will also give the host businesses the kind of shot in the arm we got with by getting the COVID-19 vaccine that made going out again possible.

You can find the full list of Brat Fest events (as of Tuesday) below and click on any of them for more details about that event. Many of the locations plan to bring in live acts to fill the weekend with music across the community. A full list of performers can be found here.

More information is also available on the Brat Fest website and you can go follow the event’s Facebook page for any updates too.

