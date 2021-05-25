(Build Your Own) Brat Fest offers a unique twist for 2021 with plenty of places to go
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day weekend is nearly upon us. Around here, the unofficial start of summer brings with it the smell of brats cooking in the air and the feeling of knowing with each bite that you are helping a worthy local charity. That’s right: BratFest is back!
And, after spending last summer cooped up and stir-crazy, the timing couldn’t be better. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recently revisions to its COVID-19 protocols opened the door for fully vaccinated people to open their doors and start hanging out again, oftentimes without masks or without worrying about how far apart you were.
Unfortunately, the world may not quite back to cranking out 12,000 bratwursts per hour at the Alliant Energy Center yet, that’s not going to stop organizers from thinking big for 2021. So, instead of one big World’s Largest Brat Fest, how about scores and scores of people and businesses building their own Brat Fests?
That’s just what they are doing. The 2021 Build Your Own Brat Fest will let people buy their own brats which they can grill up on their own in their own mini backyard version. Or, those who don’t feel like doing their own grilling can head down to one of dozens of locations hosting their not-quite-the-world’s-largest Brat Fest.
Like the rest of us, many of the places hosting their events are happy to be getting closer to some form of normal and welcoming back customers. Organizers are hoping that all these smaller fests will not only help all the organizations traditionally aided by the event but will also give the host businesses the kind of shot in the arm we got with by getting the COVID-19 vaccine that made going out again possible.
You can find the full list of Brat Fest events (as of Tuesday) below and click on any of them for more details about that event. Many of the locations plan to bring in live acts to fill the weekend with music across the community. A full list of performers can be found here.
More information is also available on the Brat Fest website and you can go follow the event’s Facebook page for any updates too.
- 5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill
- Ale Asylum
- American Legion Post 534
- Badger Tavern
- Baldwin Street Grille
- Banushis Bar & Grill
- Beef Butter BBQ
- Bennett’s Meadowood Country Club
- Benvenuto’s Italian Grill – Fitchburg
- Bierock
- Bishops Bay
- Black Earth Lanes
- Blackhawk Country Club
- Boulder Brewpub
- Bowl-A-Vard Lanes
- Breakwater
- Bristled Boar Saloon & Grill
- Brothers Three Bar & Grill
- Buck & Honey’s – Sun Prairie
- Buck & Honeys-Monona
- Buck & Honeys-Waunakee
- Cambridge Market Cafe
- Capital Brewery
- Christy’s Landing
- CLUB 51
- Club LaMark
- Coach’s Club
- Coachman’s Golf Resort
- Come Back In Tavern
- Coopers Tavern
- Cottingham and Butler
- Daly’s Bar & Grill
- Delta Beer Lab
- Door Creek Church – Deforest Campus
- Door Creek Church – Northside Madison Campus
- Door Creek Church – Sprecher Road Campus
- Door Creek Golf Course
- Doubledays
- Draft House Bar & Restaurant
- Dutch Mill Sports Club
- Essen Haus Restaurant and Bar
- Foxboro Golf Club
- Fraternal Order of Eagles
- Funk’s Pub
- Gib’s Bar
- Glenway Golf Course
- Great Dane Downtown
- Great Dane Eastside
- Great Dane Fitchburg
- Great Dane Hilldale
- Green Lantern Restaurant
- Harley Davidson-TNT’s Catering
- Holy Cow Food Court
- Hop Haus Fitchburg
- Hope A Future 111 Inc
- Johnnys Italian Steakhouse (East)
- Johnnys Italian Steakhouse (West)
- Jordan’s Big Ten Pub
- Karben4 Brewing
- Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club
- Lake Windsor Country Club
- Lazy Oaf
- Liberty Station
- Liliana’s Restaurant
- LJ’s Sports Tavern & Grill
- Metcalfe’s Market – Hilldale
- Metcalfe’s Market – Wauwatosa
- Metcalfe’s Market – West Towne
- Middleton Sport Bowl
- Migrants
- Monkeyshines Bar & Grill
- Monks Bar and Grill Verona
- Monks Bar and Grill- Sun Prairie
- Monks Bar and Grill-Middleton
- Monona Golf Course
- Montag’s Bar and Grill
- MURPHY’S BAR & RESTAURANT
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse Madison
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse Verona
- North and South Seafood & Smokehouse Waunakee
- NV Corners
- Oakstone Sports Bar
- Odana Hills Golf Course
- Off Broadway Drafthouse
- Ole Duffer’s Pub
- Otto’s Restaurant & Bar
- Palette Bar & Grill
- Pancake Café – Stoughton
- Paoli Pub & Grill
- Paradise Lounge
- Park Hotel Madison
- Park Side Pub
- Pedro’s Mexican Restaurante
- Pizza Pit – Cambridge
- Pizza Pit – Dream Lanes
- Pizza Pit – East Washington
- Pizza Pit – Lake Mills
- Pizza Pit – Odana
- Pizza Pit – Oregon
- Pizza Pit Stoughton
- Pizza Ranch – Verona
- Players Sports Bar
- Pleasant Springs Pub
- Pooley’s Sports Bar and Event Center
- Quiveys Grove
- Reverend Jim’s Roadhouse
- Rex’s Innkeeper
- Rookies Food & Spirits
- RP Adler’s
- Schwoegler Park Towne Lanes
- SCONNIEBAR
- Sheraton Inn Hotel
- Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
- Snicks Sportsman Bar
- Spartan Bowl
- St Peter Catholic Church
- Stoughton Country Club
- Tasting Room
- Teddywedgers
- Ten Pin Alley
- The Badger Bar – Marshall
- The Bridges
- The East Side Club
- The Meadows of Six Mile Creek Golf Course
- The Old Fashioned
- The Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59
- The Thirsty Goat
- The Village Green
- The Wine Reserve
- Toby’s Supper Club
- Tower Inn
- Tully’s II Food & Spirits
- VFW Post 1318
- VFW Post 8483
- Viking Lanes
- Villa Tap
- Vitense Golfland
- Willows Tavern
- Wisconsin Brewing Company
- Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum
- Yahara Bay Distillery
- Yahara Hills Golf Course
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.