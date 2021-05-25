Dane Co. Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab your fishing gear, Dane County’s Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off next Tuesday.

Children ages 9-15 can participate in the summer-long fishing competition, organizers explained, which will run from June 1 through August 31.

The competition is in its second year and is meant for children who fish on a regular basis.

Fish must be caught from the shore or in a kayak or canoe, meaning no motorized boats are allowed. Children are also only allowed to fish in Dane County waters.

In order to participate, kids will need to download the Fish Donkey tournament app and create an account. Children will need to measure their fish against a bump board or measuring tape, take a photo of themselves with their fish and then document it on the app.

The competition is free to participate in.

Judges will pick winners and award prizes at the end of each month.

The following categories are open:

Grand Slam Bluegill

Crappie

Rock Bass / Grand Slam Largemouth Bass

Pike

Walleye / Largest by length Largemouth

Smallmouth

Pike

Walleye

All other species/Stringer of 5 Largemouth/Kayak~Canoe catch

Last year, there were 90 registered anglers and over 400 fish verified.

