Dane Co. Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off next week

(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grab your fishing gear, Dane County’s Youth Fishing Tournament kicks off next Tuesday.

Children ages 9-15 can participate in the summer-long fishing competition, organizers explained, which will run from June 1 through August 31.

The competition is in its second year and is meant for children who fish on a regular basis.

Fish must be caught from the shore or in a kayak or canoe, meaning no motorized boats are allowed. Children are also only allowed to fish in Dane County waters.

In order to participate, kids will need to download the Fish Donkey tournament app and create an account. Children will need to measure their fish against a bump board or measuring tape, take a photo of themselves with their fish and then document it on the app.

The competition is free to participate in.

Judges will pick winners and award prizes at the end of each month.

The following categories are open:

  • Grand Slam Bluegill
  • Crappie
  • Rock Bass / Grand Slam Largemouth Bass
  • Pike
  • Walleye / Largest by length Largemouth
  • Smallmouth
  • Pike
  • Walleye
  • All other species/Stringer of 5 Largemouth/Kayak~Canoe catch

Last year, there were 90 registered anglers and over 400 fish verified.

