Forward Madison expands concession menu for home games

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next time you head out to a Forward Madison FC game, you may want to save room for updated concessions.

The team announced Tuesday that it had expanded its concession menu items for every home game this season.

Executive chef Tristan Straub described the new “stadium style” offerings as coming from fan feedback during the 2019 season.

“After looking around at what some other soccer cultures are drawn to, we decided to bring some of those things to the ‘Mingo fans at Breese,” said Straub.

The menu items include currywurst in honor of the team’s friends in German soccer culture, instant noodles with Tajin, lime and Cholula as a nod to Mexican soccer culture, Tonkatsu-style tacos in homage of athlete Jiro Barriga Toyama and a Nashville hot-style pulled pork sandwich.

Straub noted the team is also re-launching team-branded beverages.

“The two Forward Madison items available this season will be Irruption Pale Ale - from our friends across the Avenue at Vintage Brewing - as well as 375mL cans of the deliciously refreshing Chateau Mingeau from Wollersheim Winery,” said Straub.

The Wisco Mingo stand, the Taco Stand, the Festival Foods Grill and the Sassy Cow Ice Cream Stand will all be open at the start of the season, with Straub hopeful other stands will open over the course of the year.

