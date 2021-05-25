Great Taste of the Midwest to cut attendance in half this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Finding tickets for the Great Taste of the Midwest wasn’t easy already, but getting your hands on them this year may be even tougher. On Tuesday, organizers released more information about when they go on sale and revealed that only half as many will be available.

The popular craft beer festival, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic, will return to Olin-Turville Park on August 14, organizers announced last month. Tickets go on sale via mail order on June 7 using the event’s traditional mail order process. More information on how that works is available here.

However, whereas in a typical year 10,000 beer lovers would come to sample brewers’ latest concoctions, that number has been slashed to 5,000 for this year. Organizers explained in a letter on the event website that the decision was made to reduce the number of people in the park at a given time and for safety’s sake.

“Vaccination rates across Wisconsin and the Midwest, an increasing number of variant strains and the unique challenges of this type of event still pose issues for running a beer festival,” event chairperson Jason Walters wrote.

They added that by ensuring everyone is safe and healthy in 2021 that will help ensure success for the festival in coming years. The letter gave no indication that the reduced capacity was being considered for future years.

Organizers also noted that they continue working with local health officials to implement the proper safety protocols for the 5,000 who do get it in.

