Madison Mallards unveil new jerseys on NBC 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards are back after a year-long break due to COVID, and the team will be breaking out new jerseys for the occasion.

The new Mallards jerseys feature the team’s revamped logo while also paying homage to the Madison area.

The jerseys first unveiled on the NBC 15 morning show feature details that pull from Dane County and the state of Wisconsin.

The home jerseys feature pin-stripes that are the team name and the names of the various towns healed within Dane County.

The away jerseys are adorned with cheese lining the middle of the jersey and the sleeves.

The Mallards will take the field in the new jerseys on Memorial Day for the season opener at the Warner Park Duck Pond, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks at 5:05 p.m.

