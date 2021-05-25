Madison resident wakes up to find bullet hole in window

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison resident heard gunfire Monday night awoke the next morning to find a bullet had pierced a window of the home, according to the Madison Police Dept.

According to police department’s initial report, the individual told an officer about hearing a noise around 9:30 p.m., checking for damage at the time and not finding any. After the sun came up the next day, however, the resident spotted wall damage and then the hole in a window.

A shell casing was found outside the home.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 where tips can be left anonymously. Online tips can also be made at p3tips.com.

