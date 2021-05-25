Madison school board passes resolution backing transgender students in sports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District approved a resolution late Monday night supporting transgender students’ ability to play with the athletic teams that correspond with their gender identity and strongly opposing the exclusion of transgender and non-binary students from sports.

In the resolution, the district noted that the state’s education department and athletic board, the Dept. of Public Instruction and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, respectively, have both declared not letting the students play on teams consistent with their gender identities would be sex discrimination. The district further noted that such discrimination would violate both state and federal law.

The district’s position statement that was issued alongside the resolution declared the transgender students “deserve the same chances to learn teamwork, leadership, and self-discipline, and to build a sense of belonging with their peers.” It went on to state that school athletics boosts physical and mental health and noted that transgender students on its teams have succeeded as athletes and leaders.

“We will not waver in our commitment to inclusive practices in our schools, and that includes student extracurricular activities and athletics,” the statement continued, arguing that a ban on letting transgender students participate in sports would undercut the district’s work over the past decade.

The resolution and position statement comes as states across the country are passing legislation aimed at limiting transgender students’ ability to participate in school athletics. Two pieces of similar legislation were proposed in the Wisconsin Legislature this session, one targeting students at public schools. Charter schools, and private schools that participate in school choice programs, while the other one focuses on the University of Wisconsin system and technical colleges.

According to a Legislative Reference Bureau Analysis, the bills set three classifications of teams or sports, based on if they are dedicated to one sex or the other or are coed. It would then define a student’s sex as the one on their birth certificate and bar males from participating on a team that was fell into the female-only classification.

The bill aimed at public schools would also require the school to notify students and parents if they plan to change the designation of the sport; while the one targeted toward universities would require the institution to notify students of a similar change.

Both bills were referred to their respective committees in the legislature and neither have come up for a vote.

