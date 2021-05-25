Advertisement

Packers say they won’t let Rodgers situation distract them

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ teammates say the MVP’s uncertain status won’t distract them in their offseason preparations.

Rodgers hasn’t been present for organized team activities this week following an ESPN report last month that he doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview Monday night. Rodgers wasn’t the only notable Packer missing from Tuesday’s OTA session.

All-Pro selection Davante Adams and most of the Packers’ other receivers also weren’t there.

