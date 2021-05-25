Police investigating “disturbance” on Madison’s west side
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one agency is responding to a “disturbance” on Madison’s west side.
According to Dane County dispatch, Madison police responded to the 600 block of Schroeder Road at 10:20 p.m. for a “loud noise/disturbance.”
Madison Police are handling the investigation.
There is no information on any injuries at this time.
