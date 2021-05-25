Poll: More than half of Republicans consider Trump the “true president”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than half of Republicans across the country still believe the 2020 presidential election was either rigged or the result of illegal voting and consider the man who lost, Donald Trump, the actual president of the United States, a newly released poll finds.

The Ipsos/Reuters poll, released earlier this week, found 56 percent of self-identifying Republicans considered the election rigged or illegal, while 53 percent responded that the former president was still the “true president,” the phrasing used in the survey question.

Including Democrats and independent voters, only three-quarters of them responded that President Joe Biden was the “true president.” When adding those two groups to Republican voters the percentage of those who consider the election rigged or illegal flips as well, with 55 percent describing the results as “legitimate and accurate.”

“A new Ipsos/Reuters poll ‘Beliefs Among Republicans’ shows 53% believe Donald Trump is the true President (I always knew America was smart!). 2020 Election was tainted 56%. The Election was stolen (and Rigged!) 61%,” Trump said in a statement on his website.

A vast majority of the Republican respondents would also look for Trump to attempt his own Grover Cleveland-style comeback and run for president again in 2024. Nearly half of them strongly disagreed with the poll’s question if they agreed with the statement Donald Trump should NOT run for president in 2024, while 14 percent somewhat disagreed.

Much of the rest of the poll was dedicated to respondents’ feelings about who was to blame for the January 6 riots and invasion of the U.S. Capitol and particular questions about how ballots were handled during the election.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of Democrats and 43% of all voters said then-President Trump was at least partly to blame for the attacks. Conversely, 54 percent of GOP voters replied to a separate question, saying the events of that day were led by “violent left-wing protestors trying to make Trump look bad.” That number falls to just under a third of all voters.

According to its methodology, the survey polled 2,007 adults 18 and older in the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii and was performed in English. It included 909 Democrats, 754 Republicans, and 196 independents.

