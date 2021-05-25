Advertisement

Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Mike Wolfe (from left), Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby Cushman of "American Pickers" (Source:...
“American Pickers” coming to Wisconsin
The CDC relaxed its guidance in April on wearing masks outdoors but still advises both...
Dane Co. keeps mask mandate until order expires on June 2; no new order expected
Fully vaccinated Madison woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant

Latest News

A year after George Floyd's death, some things in Minneapolis have changed while others remain...
Minneapolis marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's slaying
Gavel, AP
Ex-financial adviser sentenced to 63 months for fraud scheme
Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians