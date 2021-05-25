Advertisement

Seven-day rolling average for COVD-19 cases dips to lowest number since last June

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is the lowest it has been in almost a year, health officials report Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates the seven-day average is set at 314 cases. This number hasn’t been lower since June 23, 2020, when it was at 304 cases.

Health officials confirmed 376 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 608,000 Wisconsinites have had the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Seventy-five people were admitted to hospitals Tuesday with COVID-19 as DHS notes eight people have died from the virus. Nearly 7,000 people in the Badger State have died from COVID-19.

Racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations

Data from the Department of Health Services Tuesday indicates a disparity between Black and white Wisconsinites in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that 43.9% of white Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose, while 23.2% of Black Wisconsinites have also received their second dose. Also, 29.5% of Wisconsinites who identify as American Indian and 43.5% who identify as Asian have received at least their first shot.

Community organizations in Madison, including the Urban League of Greater Madison, the African American Health Network of Dane County and Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, are hosting a vaccine clinic Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at the Urban League to encourage people of color to get their vaccine.

Overall in Wisconsin, more than 47% of people have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 41.1% of people have completed their vaccine series.

Of the 4.9 million COVID-19 vaccines administered so far, 13,625 have been given out this week.

