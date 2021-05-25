Advertisement

Skywatchers: Super flower moon peaks Wednesday morning

May’s full moon will be the second super moon this year!
Super Flower Moon
Super Flower Moon(NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Look up, skywatchers! The super flower moon will peak Wednesday morning over Wisconsin.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, May’s full moon is known as the flower moon because flowers are abundant during the month of May.

May’s full moon is also known as the corn planting moon and the milk moon.

This month’s full moon is also a supermoon. A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or its closest point to Earth.

The moon revolves around the earth in an elliptical orbit. The moon is about 221,500 miles away from Earth at perigee and 252,700 miles at apogee, which is its farthest point from Earth. The average distance from the moon to Earth is 238,900 miles.

A supermoon will appear about 7-percent bigger and 15-percent brighter than a typical full moon.

May’s supermoon will be the second full moon this year.

May’s full moon will officially peak at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday, which is after moonset. The moon will appear full Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The western half of the United States will be able to see a super flower blood moon.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and moon are exactly or closely aligned and the moon moves through Earth’s shadow. As it moves through Earth’s shadow, the moon will appear red color, which why it is called a blood moon.

The reason why the moon appears red is because the only light that reaches the moon’s surface is from the edges of Earth’s atmosphere. The air molecules in Earth’s atmosphere scatter out the blue light, which is known as Rayliegh scattering.

The full lunar eclipse will only be visible across the western half of the CONUS. Only a partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Wisconsin. The partial lunar eclipse will begin at 4:44 a.m. on Wednesday in Madison. The moon will set at 5:29 a.m., so the moon will be low in the west-southwest horizon during the partial lunar eclipse.

If you can, find a high point or a spot with a clear view to the west-southwest to view the partial lunar eclipse.

