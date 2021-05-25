UW research center studies environmental, social conditions’ effects on health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Researchers at the new UW Center for Health Disparities Research will study how an individual’s environment and social conditions may impact their health.

UW Madison’s School of Medicine and Public Health announced the new center Tuesday, stating it launched in April. Through their research, Dr. Amy Kind explained researchers will identify precision medicine approaches, new therapies and other possibilities to help patients.

“UW–Madison is deeply committed to advancing research towards the elimination of health disparities,” she said. “To do this, we need to understand why disparities happen – get to the roots of their mechanisms.”

The group’s first major study will be a national initiative called “The Neighborhood Study,” which will examine how social determinants throughout someone’s life can impact their brain health. This study is funded through a $28.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, which is one of the largest grants ever awarded to university researchers. The money will help hire 30 employees to study this topic.

Dr. Kind also noted the research team is made up of women, which she called particularly meaningful.

“This is so important for the field of science to show the public what we’ve always known – that women can lead the most advanced research in the world,” Kind said. “We want girls and young women to see this and think, ‘I too could do this; that could be me.’”

The center will be located at University Hospital in Madison, but will be organizationally housed in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Barbara Bendlin and Dr. Andrea Gilmore- Bykovskyi will lead the center.

