WI State Patrol trooper, two others injured after squad was struck by passing driver

The initial investigation shows a trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when her squad car was struck by a passing motorist, state patrol reported on Facebook.(Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITY OF EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over for roadside emergency and maintenance workers after a trooper, along with two other people, was injured when her squad car was struck during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:15 a.m. Monday for a three-vehicle crash with injuries along I-94, 5 miles south of the City of Eau Claire. It was also noted that one of the vehicles was that of a state trooper.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicated that the trooper was inside her car during a traffic stop when her squad car was hit by a passing driver. The crash caused the trooper’s car to then strike the vehicle she had initially pulled over, law enforcement continued.

All three drivers involved were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the condition of the drivers was unknown.

EAU CLAIRE POST – WSP CRUISER STRUCK, INJURIES SUSTAINED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ALONG I-94 IN EAU CLAIRE CO. The Eau...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, May 24, 2021

