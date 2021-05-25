Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to quickly kill Medicaid expansion

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature plan to convene, and then immediately end, a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid.

Both the Senate and Assembly plan to convene at 1 p.m. Tuesday before adjourning with no debate.

Democrats for years have advocated for expanding who is eligible for the state’s Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus.

But Republicans have resisted full expansion, even though 38 other states have done it and taken the federal money that comes with it.

The move would bring the state a one-time bonus of $1 billion in federal money.

The expansion would make more people, including some restaurant workers, eligible for health...
Push for expanding BadgerCare could benefit business recovery
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin breaks down voter fraud allegations. There were 27
