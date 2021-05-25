Youth-led protests change activism landscape

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Youth-led protests are becoming more popular as activists organize their own demonstrations to demand change.

Last year in the wake of George Floyd’s death, hundreds of younger people filled downtown Madison, standing in solidarity with those killed at the hands of police.

One of those youth activists was Matthew Charles. He used expression to reflect on Madison protests last year as he marched downtown supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The fact of the matter is having black skin in this country is dangerous and so I’m involved in this protest because it shouldn’t be dangerous to have black skin,” Charles said.

Charles turned grief into activism by self-publishing a poetry book called “You can not burn the sun” to raise awareness about black experiences.

“Protesting in of itself is insufficient. That doesn’t bring change. Protest brings awareness,” he said

The demographic that’s raising awareness is changing. Recently, younger activists have been at the forefront of racial justice protests. The 25-year-old says it stems from the absence of other generations.

“Essentially the youth feels abandoned by the older generation, and we decided to take it upon ourselves because we felt like our generation really cares for us,” Charles said.

He said youth-led activism is driving change in the present because young people are the future.

“We should live in a world that has a bunch of people who care. The fact that it feels new for our country to have young people that care, it makes me sad and ashamed,” he said.

