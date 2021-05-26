Advertisement

10-year-old catches 5 foot sturgeon at Phoenix Park

By Jesse Horne
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sometimes, it takes a little help, and a lot of patience, to reel in the big one.

Monday night, 10-year-old Christian Severud caught this 5-and-a-half-foot long sturgeon at Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park.

His mom tells us he’s tried for almost two years to catch a fish like this.

Christian fought it for 45 minutes and eventually needed a little help.

When christian’s dad arrived, he ran into the water, grabbed the fish, and carried it ashore.

“All of a sudden, I saw the pole bounce. so, I was like ‘oh, we got something.’ So, I picked up the pole, set the hook and when I felt it, it didn’t feel real big. So, I started reeling it and all the sudden I saw it surfacing in the water. was like ‘oh, it’s really big.’ So it took off, fought it for about 40 minutes, and finally we got it.”

Christian says he caught a perch before catching the sturgeon.

He adds this is the favorite fish he’s ever caught.

