Advertisement

All westbound lanes on the Beltline are closed due to crash involving multiple vehicles

All westbound lanes on the Beltline are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
All westbound lanes on the Beltline are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.(Wisconsin Department of Transportion)
By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes on US 12/18 are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, near the ramp to Todd Drive.

Dane County Dispatch was unable to say how long the lanes will be closed.

Both fire and EMS are now responding.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Madison police investigate a garage break-in and stolen vehicle
A local black architect is encouraging the community to take a stand for justice using a piece...
Local architect calls on community to stand for justice using furniture
Vaccine clinic at the Urban League of Greater Madison Tuesday.
Pop-up clinic addresses vaccination disparity among races
SSM Health Vax Clinic
SSM Health Vax Clinic