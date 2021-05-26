All westbound lanes on the Beltline are closed due to crash involving multiple vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes on US 12/18 are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, near the ramp to Todd Drive.

Dane County Dispatch was unable to say how long the lanes will be closed.

Both fire and EMS are now responding.

This is a developing story.

