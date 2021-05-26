Artrageous Wednesdays are back in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Artrageous Wednesdays return to Janesville, bringing music, food and art to the middle of the week.

The event started as an alternative to the Art Festival at the Lincoln Tallman House, providing artists a platform to present their work when all other events seemed to be canceled due to the pandemic. It was so popular it is back for another year, despite the return of the Art Festival.

Artrageous Wednesdays are hosted by the Rock County Historical Society and the Janesville Art League. The events feature a rotating musical act and food truck, along with dozens of pieces from members of the art league.

The first event Wednesday features music from Sarabande and food from Stormy’s Grilled Cheese. Things kick off at 4:00 p.m. and end at 8:00.

Artrageous Wednesdays will continue through the summer, with the final event on September 29th.

