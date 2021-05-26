Advertisement

Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Lindblom pitches during the first inning of the second baseball game of...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Lindblom pitches during the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated for assignment veteran right-hander Josh Lindblom.

The Brewers made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.

The 33-year-old Lindblom owns a 9.72 ERA in eight relief appearances this season.

The Brewers signed Lindblom to a $,9.125,000, three-year contract in December 2019 after he’d posted a 63-34 mark and 3.55 ERA in five seasons in South Korea.

Lindblom went 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA while making 10 starts and 12 overall appearances for Milwaukee last season.

