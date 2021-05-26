Cold & Rain End Of Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wild ride in the weather department continues as we round out the week and head into Memorial Day Weekend. Look for increasing clouds tonight and cooler temperatures with overnight lows dipping into the middle 40s. Rain will develop after sunrise Thursday and become steady by mid to late morning. This continues into the afternoon with unseasonably cold temperatures into the lower 50s. Rain continues Thursday night as lows dip to the lower 40s. While not as heavy, scattered showers will also be around on Friday with mainly cloudy skies and cold highs around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals through the end of the week could be in the 1-2 inch range.

Skies will start to clear out Friday night as very cold temperatures settle in. Overnight lows likely dip back into the upper 30s! This will however bring us a lot of sunshine for the holiday weekend. Sunny skies Saturday will give way to mostly sunny skies Sunday and partly cloudy skies on Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures will warm, but remain below normal for this time of year and into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overall dry conditions can be expected.

Clouds and rain chances will sneak back in by the middle of next week.

