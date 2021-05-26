Advertisement

Cold & Rain End Of Week

Grab The Umbrella
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wild ride in the weather department continues as we round out the week and head into Memorial Day Weekend. Look for increasing clouds tonight and cooler temperatures with overnight lows dipping into the middle 40s. Rain will develop after sunrise Thursday and become steady by mid to late morning. This continues into the afternoon with unseasonably cold temperatures into the lower 50s. Rain continues Thursday night as lows dip to the lower 40s. While not as heavy, scattered showers will also be around on Friday with mainly cloudy skies and cold highs around 50 degrees. Rainfall totals through the end of the week could be in the 1-2 inch range.

Skies will start to clear out Friday night as very cold temperatures settle in. Overnight lows likely dip back into the upper 30s! This will however bring us a lot of sunshine for the holiday weekend. Sunny skies Saturday will give way to mostly sunny skies Sunday and partly cloudy skies on Memorial Day Monday. Temperatures will warm, but remain below normal for this time of year and into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overall dry conditions can be expected.

Clouds and rain chances will sneak back in by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Madison man kills coworker, self after finding the Janesville man with woman he was seeing
Lodgic Everyday Kitchen
Overpayment scam targets Madison restaurant
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
Woman identified in fatal Interstate crash near Madison’s East Side
Crash on I-39 northbound at Lien Road.
One dead after two-car crash on I-39 northbound near Lien Road
Julie Schwellenbach
Dane Co. Board supervisor Julie Schwellenbach dies at 62

Latest News

Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek; Thursday & Friday look cooler and wetter
Next Big Weather Maker - Much-needed rain Thursday - Friday
Wednesday is the pick day of the workweek; Thursday & Friday look cooler and wetter
Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday
ALERT DAY - Threat of strong to severe storms has increased for Tuesday evening
ALERT DAY - Threat of strong to severe storms has increased for Tuesday evening